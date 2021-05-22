Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Up 2.6%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06). 60,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 350,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.34.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

