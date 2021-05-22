Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.07. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,527,306 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

