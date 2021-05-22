Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $221.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

