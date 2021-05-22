Scotiabank Raises NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

