Scotiabank Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.63.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.70. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

