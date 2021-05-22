Scotiabank Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$42.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

BOWFF stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

