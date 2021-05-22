Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$42.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.59.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

