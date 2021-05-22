Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$42.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

