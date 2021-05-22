Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.