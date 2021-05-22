Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,287 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

