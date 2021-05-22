Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,080,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.