Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,738,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.