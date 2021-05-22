Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 241,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

