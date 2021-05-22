Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMS opened at $64.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $65.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

