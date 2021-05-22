Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,664,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

