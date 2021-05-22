Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,512. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

