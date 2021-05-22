Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5,362.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 178,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000.

BATS IDV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 608,846 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

