Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $72,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 1,349,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.