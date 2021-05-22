Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00. 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUVPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.53.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

