Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$5.35 at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CVE STC traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,743. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$444.29 million and a PE ratio of 33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,921,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,782,824.25. Also, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,013.01.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

