Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 256.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

