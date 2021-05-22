Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM opened at $169.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

