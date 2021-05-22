Sanders Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 88,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $38.54.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

