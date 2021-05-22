salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $315.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $315.00 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.83. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

