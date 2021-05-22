SAFE DEAL Price Tops $4.75 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00012439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $171,985.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00368537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00196448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00872253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 548,839 coins and its circulating supply is 521,697 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

