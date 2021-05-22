Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ROMJF opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

