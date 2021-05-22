Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE EXE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.87. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$720.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.