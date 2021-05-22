Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $386.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 55.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $9,693,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

