Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.66. The firm has a market cap of C$47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

