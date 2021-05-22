Roth Capital Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $25.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 62,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,189. The company has a market cap of $706.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,306 shares of company stock valued at $39,646,959 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

