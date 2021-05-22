Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $352,839.91 and $728.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00358735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003775 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.00810409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,595,256,089 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,192,780 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

