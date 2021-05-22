Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Corey Neil Riley Sells 2,800 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE REPX traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 17,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,919. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

