Richard Lynn Bachman Sells 200,000 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

Richard Lynn Bachman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $497,099.50.

Shares of DTRC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

