Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $111,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

APD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.19. The company had a trading volume of 672,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,939. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.