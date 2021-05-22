Rhumbline Advisers Sells 41,929 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $102,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

