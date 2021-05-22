Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,781 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $138,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. 1,567,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

