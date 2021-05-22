Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,856 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,856 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $124,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

