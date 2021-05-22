Rhumbline Advisers Sells 116,535 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,535 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $82,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 4,852,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,561. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

