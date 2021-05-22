Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $88,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.88. 926,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

