Rhumbline Advisers Has $150.10 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $150,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 8,476,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

