Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of CME Group worth $135,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CME Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.78. 964,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.28. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

