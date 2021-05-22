Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

RXN opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,844 shares of company stock valued at $992,925 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

