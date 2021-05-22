Rewardiqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.44 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 371.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 220.7% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $290,698.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00084560 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

