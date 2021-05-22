Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.