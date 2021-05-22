Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Up 0.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 12,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 62,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

