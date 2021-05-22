Renew (LON:RNWH) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded Renew to an add rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a market cap of £527.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

