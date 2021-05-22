Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.10 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

RPHM stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Several research firms recently commented on RPHM. SVB Leerink started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last ninety days.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

