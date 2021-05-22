Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.69.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 6,462,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,624. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.