Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Tops $36.98 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $36.98 million and approximately $558,492.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00395107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00201496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00920354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.