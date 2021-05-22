Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RDEIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

RDEIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 33,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,013. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

